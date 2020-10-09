1/1
JOHNSON, Brain Richard Passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2020. Brian was born August 16,1982 in Colorado Springs, CO to Edwin and Karla Johnson. He married the love of his life, Annika Walbert Johnson on July 4, 2004. He was blessed with a daughter, Freja R. Johnson in August of 2013. He moved to Boston to attend the Harvard Extension School after serving in the United States Army. Brian is survived by his parents, Edwin and Karla Johnson; his wife, Annika Walbert Johnson; his daughter, Freja Johnson; his sister, Rachel Johnson; his brother Brett Meurer, his grandmother, Catherine Johnson; and his grandfather, David Meurer. When asked what words best describe Brian, the frequent responses were intelligent, artistic, creative, talented, caring, loving, seeker, defender, guardian, tenacious, and unique. He began making his own violins and taught himself to play the violin. A Private service will be held in Colorado. In lieu of flowers, you can make a charitable gift donation to the BYSO-Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra at https://www.bysoweb.org/donate/

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
