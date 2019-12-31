Boston Globe Obituaries
BRANDON J. MCSWEENEY


1985 - 2019
BRANDON J. MCSWEENEY Obituary
McSWEENEY, Brandon J. Age 34, of Sherborn, MA, died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 28, 2019 while at work erecting the stage for Boston's First Night. Brandon was born August 9, 1985 in Norfolk, MA, the second son of Jay & Sheryl (Borglund) McSweeney. He attended Norfolk and Dover-Sherborn schools, graduating from Dover-Sherborn High School in 2004. Brandon was a member of the hockey team, and took part in theater set design and peer counseling. Brandon attended the University of New Hampshire to study chemical engineering, but he left prior to completing his degree to pursue his passion in theater production. Brandon was a stage manager for the New England Conservatory of Music and Chief of his crew for United Staging and Rigging. Brandon is survived by his parents Jay & Sheryl (Borglund) McSweeney, his brother, Russell and his wife Julia (Harris) McSweeney; brother, Jayson McSweeney; sister, Emily McSweeney; niece, Maggie McSweeney; nephew, Liam McSweeney; aunt, Susan (McSweeney) and her husband Michael Reed; aunt, Susan Borglund, aunt and uncle Stacey (Borglund) & Matt Harrison; girlfriend, Kate Bartels; best friend, Matt Kern and loving aunts, uncles, cousins, as well as his many friends and co-workers. A Celebration of Life for Brandon will be held at The Local, 11 Forest Street, Wellesley, MA on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Brandon J. McSweeney Memorial Scholarship Fund. Hallett Funeral Home, Inc. South Yarmouth, Massachusetts www.hallettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 2, 2020
