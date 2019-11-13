Boston Globe Obituaries
BRANDT A. HENDERSON

BRANDT A. HENDERSON Obituary
HENDERSON, A. Brandt Of Norton, died peacefully in his lakeside home on November 13, 2019, at the age of 66. Brandt is survived by his wife, Marie Henderson, his daughter Rachel Hall (David Hall) of Mansfield, MA, his son, Samuel Henderson of Worcester, MA, his four grandsons Ezra, Gideon, Silas, and Jude Hall, and his late mother's husband, and good friend, James Carlson of Elizabeth, CO. He was incredibly devoted to his family and will be remembered for his quick wit and gentle presence. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for Calling Hours on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 4 to 7 PM, in Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 59 Cottage Street, Sharon, followed by a Vigil Service beginning at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Sorrows Church on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private at the request of Brandt's family. The family welcomes donations to MGH Dr. Dickerson's Lab, In Memory of A. Brandt Henderson. Mail to: MGH Frontal Temporal Degeneration Unit, 149 13TH St., Ste. 2691, Charlestown, MA 02129. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 14, 2019
