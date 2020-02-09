|
|
O'DONOGHUE, Breda "Bridget" (O'Sullivan) Of Jamaica Plain, formerly of Baile Rao, County Kerry, Ireland, on February 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James G. O'Donoghue. Loving mother of James M. O'Donoghue and his wife Roxanne of Rye, NH and Karen A. O'Donoghue and her husband Todd of Greenland, NH. Sister of the late Thomas, Maurice, John, Patrick, Lawrence, Martin, James, Brendan, Kathleen, Mary "Mimi", Eamon and Michael. Grandmother of Brigid, Rory, Aibhlinn, Devon and Drew. Visiting Hours at the Brady & Fallon Funeral Home, 10 Tower St. (Opp. Forest Hills MBTA Station), JAMAICA PLAIN on Tuesday, February 11 from 5:30 pm - 8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 95 South St. Jamaica Plain on Wednesday, February 12 at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For guestbook and condolences, please visit www.bradyfallon.com Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2020