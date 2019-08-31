Boston Globe Obituaries
BRENDA E. ROBERTS

ROBERTS, Brenda E. Of Foxborough, August 21, 2019, age 63. Beloved wife of the late James L. "Hat" Roberts, Jr. Devoted daughter of Dorothy (Johnstone) Jensen and the late Daniel H. Graham. Loving sister of Daniel Graham of Lynn, David Jensen of South Carolina, and stepsister of Richard Jensen of Walpole, Carolyn Jensen of Texas, Stephen Jensen of Foxborough, the late Robert "Jerry" Johnstone, and the late Janet Jensen. Also survived by many members of her extended family and many friends. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Brenda's Life Celebration on Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 2 to 5 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. Funeral services and interment will be private at the request of Brenda's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019
