SNOW, Brenda Lee McKinnon Campbell Of Ellenton, FL, formerly of Milton, MA, died on December 12, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Hugh E. Snow and was predeceased by her husband, Duncan R. Campbell. She is also survived by her five children, Debbie, Donna, Doug, Darlene & Dale and their spouses. Gram leaves behind eleven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and her large "chosen" family. She will be remembered for her passion for attending her grandchildren's activities, her love of all things collectible and her endless gift of gab. Services are private. Donations in her memory can be made to Stoughton Firefighter House Fund, 1650 Central Street, Stoughton, MA 02072 and/or Holbrook Firefighters Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 222, Holbrook, MA 02343.

View the online memorial for Brenda Lee McKinnon Campbell SNOW
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 4, 2020
