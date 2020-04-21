Home

1938 - 2020
SULLIVAN, Brenda Marie (Murphy) Age 81, passed away on April 15, after suffering complications of COVID-19. She is survived by her husband of fifty-nine years, Paul Timothy Sullivan. Brenda was born in Dorchester on October 7, 1938 to the late John and Alice Murphy. Brenda attended St. Gregory's High School in Dorchester where she raised just the right amount of trouble and made lifelong friends. Brenda and Paul were married on June 2, 1962 and were blessed with four children that were the center of their universe: Paul M. Sullivan and his wife Lisa Sullivan of Sudbury, Julie Gillis and her husband Joe Gillis of Medfield, Christine Smith and her husband Geoffrey Smith of Holliston, and Carol Svirsky and her husband Michael Svirsky of Holliston. In 1979, Brenda survived a brain aneurysm and stroke which left her paralyzed on her left side. This never shook her faith, and Brenda continued to be the best mother and wife to her family. Brenda is survived by her beautiful grandchildren who all share her love of candy and mischief. A Memorial Service/Celebration of Life will be announced when the public gathering restrictions are lifted. She will be missed dearly and remembered lovingly. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brenda's name can be made to Cape Cod Healthcare Foundation (CCHF). Donate online by visiting: https://support.givetocapecodhealth.org/covid Mailing Address: CCHC Foundation, P.O. Box 370, Hyannis, MA 02601.

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020
