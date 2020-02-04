|
ORIO, Brenda Mary (DiPaolo) Born April 25, 1947 in Stoneham, MA, passed on January 29, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Brenda was the daughter of the late Eleanor Salerno Citrano and the late John Batise DiPaolo, and stepdaughter of the late Albert Citrano. Nurturing wife to Peter Orio, Jr. for nearly 50 years. Devoted mother to Peter Orio, III and Julie Orio Simpson. Beloved mother in love to Kristina Orio and Matthew Simpson. Loving Nana/Neena to Andrew Orio, Adam Orio, Sophia Orio, Aidan Simpson and Calum Simpson. Out of all Brenda's work endeavors from accounting to managing the US operations of a Norwegian company, Brenda always put first what mattered the most to her, being a mother and raising her family in Tewksbury, MA. In her final days, Brenda was surrounded by an abundance of love from friends and family near and far. A true testament to a life well lived. She loved unconditionally and always left someone's day a bit brighter through her interactions with them. Our hearts will never be the same. That is the price you pay for loving and being so loved. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Brenda's Life on Saturday, February 8th at 10:00 a.m. in St. Dorothy's Church, Main Street (Rte. 38), Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brenda's memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2020