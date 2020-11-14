MORAN, Brenda Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11 after a tough fight with cardiac disease, at the age of 73. A lifetime Brookline, MA resident she was passionate about softball, golf, a lover of gadgetry, mechanical devices, shiny new cars, spending time with her family, and epic road trips with her friends. Upon graduating from Brookline High School, Class of 1965 Brenda joined New England Bell, where she held various technical positions until she retired in 2001. This is when her drive for golf took on a new approach. She participated in tournaments and was active in the Women's Golf Association of Massachusetts where she served on the Rules Committee. On May 24, 2012, Brenda was inducted into the Brookline High School Athletic Hall of Fame for outstanding athletic accomplishments in the sports of softball and field hockey. "Brenda Moran- 1965- As a young girl, Moran would often play on the boys' teams because girls' sports were not offered. She more than held her own and when she entered BHS, she quickly became the top female athlete, starring in softball and field hockey. Brenda was a four-year starter and GBL all-star in both sports. Moran later played semi-pro fast-pitch softball for the Waltham Maneros, who captured the New England Championship and competed in the Softball World Series in Arizona." Brenda is survived by many lifelong friends and loving family, her sister, Claire Nicholson, nephew, Eddie "Red" Nicholson, brother-in-law Andy Nicholson, sister-in-law, Elisabeth Moran, niece, Caroline Moran, nephew, Thomas Roderick Moran, II, his wife Andrea Moran, and 2 great-nieces, Elisabeth (Kat), and Victoria (Tori) Moran. She was predeceased by her parents Gladys and Thomas Moran and her brothers, Thomas and Donald Moran. The family would like to express their gratitude and admiration for the wonderful medical and non-medical teams at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for their attentive and compassionate care during Brenda's time with them. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 20th at 11:00 AM in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline. Visiting Hours omitted, interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Brookline Food Pantry, Fisher House Foundation, or a charity of your choice
.