McKENNEY, Brenda N. (Netupski) Of Canton, passed away September 11th. Beloved wife of William J. Sister of the late Gail Bassett. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service at Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Saturday at 11 am. Visiting Hours prior to the service Saturday morning from morning 10:00 to 11:00 am. Burial Canton Corner Cemetery. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 12, 2019