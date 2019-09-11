Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BRENDA MCKENNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRENDA N. (NETUPSKI) MCKENNEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRENDA N. (NETUPSKI) MCKENNEY Obituary
McKENNEY, Brenda N. (Netupski) Of Canton, passed away September 11th. Beloved wife of William J. Sister of the late Gail Bassett. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service at Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Saturday at 11 am. Visiting Hours prior to the service Saturday morning from morning 10:00 to 11:00 am. Burial Canton Corner Cemetery. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRENDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now