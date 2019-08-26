Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 232-9300
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:45 PM
Sharon Memorial Park,
40 Dedham Street,
Sharon, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BRENDA PAYSNICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRENDA PAYSNICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRENDA PAYSNICK Obituary
PAYSNICK, Brenda Brenda Paysnick of Lynn, MA, entered into rest on August 25, 2019 at the age of 71. Beloved partner of Donna Fantauzzi for 39 years. Devoted mother of Sonia and Antonio. Cherished grandmother of Ann Marie and Heather, and adored great-grandmother of Noah. Dear daughter of the late Allen and Sarah (Fox) Paysnick. Brenda was a loving daughter, a loving partner and a loving friend. Graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 1:45 PM at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Transition House, PO Box 392016, Cambridge, MA 02139, http://transitionhouse.org. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRENDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
Download Now