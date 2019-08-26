|
PAYSNICK, Brenda Brenda Paysnick of Lynn, MA, entered into rest on August 25, 2019 at the age of 71. Beloved partner of Donna Fantauzzi for 39 years. Devoted mother of Sonia and Antonio. Cherished grandmother of Ann Marie and Heather, and adored great-grandmother of Noah. Dear daughter of the late Allen and Sarah (Fox) Paysnick. Brenda was a loving daughter, a loving partner and a loving friend. Graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 1:45 PM at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Transition House, PO Box 392016, Cambridge, MA 02139, http://transitionhouse.org. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019