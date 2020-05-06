|
PROUTY, Brenda (Watson) Age 76, of Framingham, MA, passed away on May 3, 2020. Born at Newton-Wellesley Hospital on September 7, 1943, she attended Newton public schools and obtained her Master's degree from Cambridge College. Above all else, she dedicated her life to her family. There was nothing that she would not do to support the people she loved. She shared her love of gardening and birding with her family, and crocheted them beautiful gifts. Brenda traveled the world and was always up for a new adventure. At retirement, Brenda was the Director of Medical Billing at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. She was a driven career woman who gained the respect of all those who had the chance to work with her. Brenda was constantly improving herself and setting new goals, and she had a vast library that spanned everything from investing to team management. She was a Sunday School teacher at the Auburndale Congregational Church, and she loved both playing and watching sports. Brenda was preceded in death by her mother Burther J. Watson and her brothers Ralph and Burton. Her memory will be cherished by her three children Dawn Prouty of Newport, RI, Glenn Prouty and his wife Donna Prouty of Northboro, MA, and Laura Duncan of Natick, MA, Brenda's sisters Luella Chesley of East Hartford, CT and Sandra McMillen of Framingham, MA, Brenda's former husband Donald Prouty of Princeton, MA, grandchildren David and Garrett Prouty, Candice Flaherty, and Brenda's great-granddaughter Parker Prouty Flaherty. Services will be private. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020