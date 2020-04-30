|
CARR, Brendan Jay Age 46, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born on April 24, 1974 in Brighton, Massachusetts, the son of Richard and Joan (Barnicle) Carr.
He was a larger than life person, both in stature and personality. He would often have people laughing, particularly his son, Conall who thought Dad was hilarious. As a child, Brendan excelled in sports. He attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover, where he was a three-sport athlete, playing basketball, baseball, and soccer. He was particularly proud of the back-to-back basketball championships won with a team coached by Dan Parr, a person he stayed in contact with and loved like family. He went on to play basketball at Brewster Academy post-graduation, then attended Keene State College.
After moving to Portsmouth following college, Brendan owned and operated Northeast Safety Training & Equipment. He remained in the occupational health and safety field and took the safety of others very seriously. He had a huge, soft heart and always cared about others first, whether family, friends, or strangers.
He was a fierce lover of music, particularly blues, Bob Dylan, and the Rolling Stones. He loved to introduce people to new music, whether they wanted to hear it or not. He had fun with everything he did, but nothing brought Brendan more joy than spending time with his extended family, with whom he was very close.
Brendan is survived by his wife, Karen (Wright), and son, Conall of Nottingham, who he was wildly proud of and devoted to; parents, Richard and Joan (Barnicle); brother Jeffrey and his wife, Amy (Turner); treasured nieces and nephew, Allyson, Corrina, and Ronin; uncle James Barnicle (and wife, Nina); uncle John Barnicle (and wife, Catherine); and many wonderful cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Conall Carr's Scholarship Fund at Service Credit Union. Please contact family for details as the organization of the fund is still in progress. A Celebration of Brendan's Life will be announced at a later date when the many, many people that loved him can gather together.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2020