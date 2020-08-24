|
KEOHAN, Brendan Kane Passed onto his eternal salvation on Tuesday, August 18th 2020, in Plymouth, MA in the loving company of family members. He was born in Boston, MA on February 4, 1968 and was the beloved son of Charles Joseph Keohan and Margaret Ann (McElroy) Keohan. He grew up in Hingham and Plymouth, graduated from Cathedral High School in Boston in 1986, and attended the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Brendan worked as a district sales representative for Mohawk Industries and more recently as the owner of Keohan Auto Sales in Plymouth. He was appreciated by his customers for his kindness, quick wit and good humor. He was a loving father to his son Caleb Keohan and daughter Mary Rose Keohan, both of Duxbury, MA and was predeceased by his son and business partner, Brendan K. Keohan, Jr. He was a long-time member of Holy Family Church in Duxbury and a lifetime member of the Church of St. Peter in Plymouth. Brendan was an active volunteer and advocate in the Duxbury and South Shore community and served on the Duxbury Housing Authority, the Community Preservation Committee and coached youth sports. His love of the ocean began early in life; he purchased his first boat as a teenager and spent many years on the waters off Duxbury and Plymouth with his family and friends. He closely followed and enjoyed business and economic news, current events, and enjoyed a spirited debate on the topics of the day. He loved good writing, great literature and poetry and counted Fitzgerald, Hemingway, Steinbeck and Yeats among his many favorites. His sense of humor, laughter, selflessness, and ever-present willingness to help his family and friends will be greatly missed. In addition to his son and daughter, Mr. Keohan leaves his mother Margaret A. Keohan and his brothers and sisters, Charles and Margaret Keohan of Sagamore Beach, Joseph and Margaret Keohan of Hingham, Patrick Keohan of Lowell, Michael Keohan of Medford, William Keohan of Plymouth, Maura Keohan of Plymouth, Margaret Keohan of Plymouth, Colin and Elizabeth Keohan of Crofton, MD and John and Thao Keohan of Randolph. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jake Keohan of Sagamore Beach, Kedian Keohan of Brooklyn, NY, Charles and Henry Keohan of Hingham, August, Ronan, Una and Leonardo Keohan of Crofton, MD and John Keohan, Jr. of Randolph. Visiting hours will be held in St. Peter's Church, 86 Court St., Plymouth, Wednesday, August 26 4-7PM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. All attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Funeral mass and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Brendan's name to The Epilepsy Foundation (epilepsy.com) or The Herren Project (herrenproject.org) Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 617-484-2534 617-547-1500
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2020