1/1
BRENDAN MARK SULLIVAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BRENDAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SULLIVAN, Brendan Mark SULLIVAN, Brendan Mark "Sully" -  Of East Boston formerly of Wilmington, suddenly, November 23, 2020. Beloved son of Mark Sullivan of Wilmington, formerly of Somerville, and the late Joyce Roberts. Cherished grandson of Robert and Joan Guarente of Harwich and the late Thomas and Barbara Sullivan. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeal Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Monday morning at 10:30, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Raphael Church, Medford at 11:30. Relatives and friends invited. Calling hours Sunday 2:00-6:00. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Brendan was a professional audio visual technician, which he enjoyed very much; he also loved all kinds of music. For more information and guestbook, please visit: dohertyfuneralservice.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved