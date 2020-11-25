SULLIVAN, Brendan Mark SULLIVAN, Brendan Mark "Sully" - Of East Boston formerly of Wilmington, suddenly, November 23, 2020. Beloved son of Mark Sullivan of Wilmington, formerly of Somerville, and the late Joyce Roberts. Cherished grandson of Robert and Joan Guarente of Harwich and the late Thomas and Barbara Sullivan. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeal Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Monday morning at 10:30, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Raphael Church, Medford at 11:30. Relatives and friends invited. Calling hours Sunday 2:00-6:00. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Brendan was a professional audio visual technician, which he enjoyed very much; he also loved all kinds of music. For more information and guestbook, please visit: dohertyfuneralservice.com