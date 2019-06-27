McCORMACK, Brendan Of Hyde Park, passed on June 25th, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 47. Devoted son of Mary C. McCormack "Chrissie" and her late husband Michael, of Hyde Park. Cherished brother of Kathleen Galvin, of Hyde Park, Bernadette McMahon and her husband James, of Canton, and Teresa McLaughlin and her husband Ian, of Canton. Loving uncle of Sean, Madeline, Michael, Lilly, Georgia, and Cormack. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and especially his best friend and cousin, James McCormack. Visiting Hours will be held Sunday evening, from 4-8 p.m., at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK. Relatives and friends invited. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday morning, at 10:30 a.m., at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park. Interment at St. Marys Cemetery, Canton. Brendan freely gave good cheer and empathy to all he knew. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations at the family's request, can be made to The , www.kidney.org For directions and guestbook please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home



Hyde Park 617-361-3216 Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary