Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Most Precious Blood Church
Hyde Park, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BRENDAN MCCORMACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRENDAN MCCORMACK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BRENDAN MCCORMACK Obituary
McCORMACK, Brendan Of Hyde Park, passed on June 25th, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 47. Devoted son of Mary C. McCormack "Chrissie" and her late husband Michael, of Hyde Park. Cherished brother of Kathleen Galvin, of Hyde Park, Bernadette McMahon and her husband James, of Canton, and Teresa McLaughlin and her husband Ian, of Canton. Loving uncle of Sean, Madeline, Michael, Lilly, Georgia, and Cormack. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and especially his best friend and cousin, James McCormack. Visiting Hours will be held Sunday evening, from 4-8 p.m., at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK. Relatives and friends invited. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday morning, at 10:30 a.m., at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park. Interment at St. Marys Cemetery, Canton. Brendan freely gave good cheer and empathy to all he knew. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations at the family's request, can be made to The , www.kidney.org For directions and guestbook please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now