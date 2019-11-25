Boston Globe Obituaries
BRENDAN P. WOODWORTH


1995 - 2019
WOODWORTH, Brendan P. Of Melrose, age 24, died peacefully with family at his side on November 22, 2019. Brendan is survived by his beloved parents, Alan and Maureen (Kenny), and his cherished sister and best friend, Meghan, all of Melrose. Brendan is also survived by his devoted grandparents, Patrick and Carole Kenny of Everett. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Margaret Woodworth. Brendan's loving family also included his many aunts and uncles: Sheila, Steve, Diane, and Lyle, all of Melrose; Stephen of Bourne, MA; James of Malden; Patrick and Wendy of Hamilton; Jennifer of Surprise, AZ, as well as many special cousins: Lauren, Kathryne, Nicholas, Caroline, Madison, Kelsey, Liam, Sean, Keith and Emily. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 3:00-7:00PM. A Celebration of Brendan's Life will be held at the Melrose Highlands Congregational Church, 355 Franklin St., Melrose, on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 10:30AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Brendan's memory to: Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Avenue, Boston, MA 02115, or , 133 Federal Street, Boston, MA 02110. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019
