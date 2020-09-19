1/
BRENT AMES WILKES
1952 - 2020
WILKES, Brent Ames Of Gloucester, formerly of Middleton and Saratoga Springs, NY, September 10th, 2020, at the age of 67. Beloved husband of Linda (Dadourian) Wilkes. Devoted father of Erin Wilkes and her husband Gabriel Casellanos and her mother Betsy Timmerman. Stepfather of Laura Engel and her husband Greg and Anne MacMillan and her husband Dave. Cherished stepgrandfather Jacob, Justin, Megan and Joshua Engel and Madeline MacMillan. Loving brother of Gail Moyers and her husband Michael and the late Jeffrey Wilkes. Stepbrother of the late Ruth Adrienne Handschu. Loving son of the late Gordon and Frances (Ames) Wilkes. Devoted uncle of Brent Moyers, Amy Moyers and Daren Wilkes and Stephanie Wilkes, along with many great nieces and nephews. Services for Brent will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Reading, at a date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Brent's Memory to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Reading, 239 Woburn St, Reading, MA 01867, Boston Public Television at wgbh.org., Boston's NPR News Station at www.wbur.org, WAMC Northeast Public Radio https://wamcpledge.wamc.org, WMHT Public Media https://be.wmht.org/donate/index.html, The Unitarian Universalist Church, 624 N Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation, https://gloucestermeetinghouse.org, Caffe Lena of Saratoga Springs and Albany, New York https://www.caffelena.org/support and the Albany Pro Musica at https://www.albanypromusica.org/donate/ways_to_give.

For updated service information, directions and to leave an online condolence www.barilefuneral.com and for further information www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome. Barile Family Funeral Home

Celebrating Life

Sharing Memories

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
781.438.2280
September 19, 2020
We have many fond memories of Brent. He was an amazing man. We will miss him. Our heartfelt condolences to Linda, Erin and his entire family. May his memory be eternal. Sandy and Buzz Stapczynski
Sandy Stapczynski
Friend
September 18, 2020
A good friend and welcome presence in any setting. Quick to laugh and never a harsh word for anyone (without due cause). Brent was thoughtful and smart and his energy and good humor will surely be missed by us all. Hard to believe he is gone so soon.
jeff steuart
Friend
September 18, 2020
Worked with Brent for 20 years. So sorry to hear of his passing. Linda my deepest condolences to you. Will always remember him as being a gentleman and one of his best times he spoke about was going to a CSN concert with his daughters. May he Rest In Peace.
Frank Laurita
Coworker
September 17, 2020
I worked for Brent for many years. He was a great man. Cared greatly for his employees. So sorry to hear of his passing. He will truly be missed.
Laura Sanderson
Coworker
September 17, 2020
A life fully lived, He will be missed.
Ellen Childress
