WILKES, Brent Ames Of Gloucester, formerly of Middleton and Saratoga Springs, NY, September 10th, 2020, at the age of 67. Beloved husband of Linda (Dadourian) Wilkes. Devoted father of Erin Wilkes and her husband Gabriel Casellanos and her mother Betsy Timmerman. Stepfather of Laura Engel and her husband Greg and Anne MacMillan and her husband Dave. Cherished stepgrandfather Jacob, Justin, Megan and Joshua Engel and Madeline MacMillan. Loving brother of Gail Moyers and her husband Michael and the late Jeffrey Wilkes. Stepbrother of the late Ruth Adrienne Handschu. Loving son of the late Gordon and Frances (Ames) Wilkes. Devoted uncle of Brent Moyers, Amy Moyers and Daren Wilkes and Stephanie Wilkes, along with many great nieces and nephews. Services for Brent will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Reading, at a date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Brent's Memory to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Reading, 239 Woburn St, Reading, MA 01867, Boston Public Television at wgbh.org
., Boston's NPR News Station at www.wbur.org
, WAMC Northeast Public Radio https://wamcpledge.wamc.org
, WMHT Public Media https://be.wmht.org/donate/index.html
, The Unitarian Universalist Church, 624 N Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation, https://gloucestermeetinghouse.org
, Caffe Lena of Saratoga Springs and Albany, New York https://www.caffelena.org/support
and the Albany Pro Musica at https://www.albanypromusica.org/donate/ways_to_give
.
