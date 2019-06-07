|
BUDOWICZ, Brett P. Of Saugus, age 60, June 5. Loving brother of Donna M. Chesley & her husband Everett E. of North Reading & the late Charlene A. Cully. Son of the late Peter & Geraldine (Raddin) Budowicz. Beloved uncle of Renee Conway, Eric, Andrea & Everett A. Chesley. Great-uncle of Jessica & Ryan Conway. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Monday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 758 Salem St., Lynnfield at 10 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019