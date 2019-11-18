|
|
THOMPSON, Brett Price Artist, Mother, of Sudbury, MA, previously of Buffalo, NY and Kingston, PA, passed away peacefully in the tender embrace of God, her loving family, and her caregivers at Wingate Nursing Home in Sudbury. Born on December 26, 1929, Brett was adoringly known as "Sis" to her four older brothers, Arlie, Eddie, Bud and Harry, and to her devoted parents Arlington and Alice Price. She grew up in Kingston, PA during trying times, but was blessed with cornucopias of family, Methodist faith, and an unsinkable combination of talent and hard work. She graduated from Kingston High School and was a member of the National Honor Society, a majorette in the marching band, and volunteered as a candy striper. A gifted artist, she attended Penn State University where she studied industrial design. As a draftsperson for Bell Telephone, she often sketched mechanical drawings freehand and quickly rose to the position of supervisor. Brett met her beloved and devoted husband, the late Thomas C. Thompson, Jr., while he was on leave from service in Korea and their 52-year love affair continued until Tom's death in 2011. They moved to Buffalo, NY where she worked in industrial design for Sterling Engine and Weingartner Consulting, but what defines Brett's essence is the indefatigable way she balanced raising four successful children, determined to give them every advantage, while pursuing her own dreams, honoring and applying her talents to the Methodist tradition of good works in the community, and devoting herself to a thriving, romantic marriage, all while suffering debilitating back pain. Through every childhood challenge, Mom was there, soothing, comforting, supporting, but also tough when she needed to be, driving her children forward, laziness was never an option. Brett was always interested and involved in fashion and design, a passion she passed on to her daughters. She modeled professionally along with her children, and through her involvement with the Buffalo Jayncees helped to promote several fashion events for charity. Later in life she formed Brett Designs which produced custom crafted children's furniture and clothing. She designed the children's room for Decorator's Showhouse. Her line of hand painted children's furniture was presented with acclaim at the 1985 International Kid's Show in New York. Brett also created the design which eventually became the American Girl doll. Her line of Little Miss Ambassador dolls, created for the World University Games in 1990, was inspired by Samantha Smith, the young woman who became a beacon of peace between the US and Soviet Union, with profits to the Samantha Smith Foundation. In eternal grace, Brett joins her "best friend" and son, the late Scott Allen Thompson of Louisville, KY. Her estimable spirit and talents live on in her loving children and their spouses, Lynn Thompson and Daniel W. Murray of Upton, MA, Shelley Thompson and Mark Boe of Blue Bell, PA, and Bruce Price and Marianne McDonald Thompson of Concord, MA, and her grandchildren, Christopher Lee Murray, Cambridge, MA, Bradford Thompson Murray, Warwick, RI, Alison Price Murray, Chattanooga, TN, Price Dylan Thompson of Medford, MA, Sarah Elizabeth Thompson of New York, NY, and Hunter S. Thompson of Louisville, KY, as well as her great-grandchildren, Liam D. Murray and Finley M. Murray, as well as several nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives are invited to a Memorial Service at Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD, MA, on Wednesday, November 20, at 4 pm. Donations in honor of Brett to Center for Women & Enterprise, 24 School Street, Boston, MA 02108 (www.cweonline.org), or the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. For her online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 19, 2019