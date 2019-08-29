|
AMBREFE, Brian Albert Of Norwood, MA, formerly a resident of Wenham, Groveland and Boxford, MA, youngest child of the late Lillian (Anderson) and Albert Ambrefe, passed unexpectedly on August 23, 2019. Brian was one of four children raised in Wenham, MA. A graduate of St. Johns Prep, class of 1981 and Massachusetts College of Pharmacy, class of 1988. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Mary Meade Ambrefe, son, Lyndon Brian Ambrefe, and daughter, Avery Ilai Ambrefe. Brother of Faye (John) Omasta, Robert (Shirley) Ambrefe, and Debra (John) Haraden. Son-in-law to Frederick P. Meade and the late Josephine T. Meade. Brother-in-law to Thomas Meade, Frederick Meade and Peter Meade. Uncle to Caitlyn Chevnov, Amy (Evan) Desmarais and Maxx Omasta. Great-uncle to Joshua and Samuel. Brian was raised working in the family pharmacy, and with his parents guidance, assumed responsibility of the business in the early nineties. He was committed to continuing his parents tradition of individualized care for each and every patient, many of whom he regarded as friends. He served on the board of the Massachusetts Pharmacists Association for over a decade and was honored to assume the role of President from 2005-2006. He was a recipient of the organization's Innovative Pharmacy Practice Award, President's Pharmacist of the Year Award as well as the most prestigious Bowl of Hygeia, recognizing him for his outstanding record of civic leadership in his community. Additionally, Brian mentored dozens of pharmacy students over three decades and during that time was recognized as Northeastern University's Preceptor of the Year. He exemplified a servant leader, consistently putting the needs of others before his own, and taking the time to make each person that he encountered feel valued. When not at work, Brian was always spending time with family and friends. He was the ultimate family man, present for every game, performance and special moment in his children's lives. He loved to volunteer at their schools and was a familiar face on the St. John's Prep and Ursuline Academy campuses. He lived to be outdoors where he tended beautiful and abundant flower and vegetable gardens. Brian was an avid reader and loved his book exchange at the pharmacy. An enthusiastic Bruin's fan, historian, wonderful cook and curious astronomer. A true Renaissance man. His family is humbled by the outpouring of support. Arrangements provided by Bell O'Dea Funeral Home, BROOKLINE, MA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date, and details posted to Village Pharmacy Lynnfield's Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity, an organization Brian loved and volunteered for. Please visit www.habitat.org/Donate or call 1-800-HABITAT, donate in honor of Brian and indicate all donations to the Ambrefe Family, c/o 376 Washington St., Brookline, MA. 02445.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019