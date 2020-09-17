BRIAN BUCKLEY

BUCKLEY, Brian Real estate agent, bartender, US Army Veteran, golf pro, and sometimes stand-up comedian died unexpectedly on September 13, 2020. Brian is survived by his parents, Laurie Rapson and Matthew Buckley; his five siblings, Meghan Buckley, Carolyn Buckley Shah, Andrew Buckley, Susie Buckley, and Lea Orrell; his nephew Sebastian Escajadillo; his two stepparents, Elizabeth Orrell and Kristen Daunheimer Buckley; multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins; countless dear friends including "his boys"; and his self-described "soulmate" Caitlin Desmond. Brian was born on March 25, 1982. He was a proud Somervillian, having lived there most of his life. He graduated from Somerville High School in 2000 and served in the US Army from 2000 to 2002. After his discharge from the military, he returned to Somerville for a few years before moving to Myrtle Beach in 2006. There, he completed an Associate's Degree in Golf Course Operations & Ground Management from the Golf Academy of America in 2008. Once again Brian returned to the Somerville area in 2008. He tended and managed a bar in Harvard Square before kicking off his career in real estate in 2011. Brian had a huge heart. He was funny and kind. One of his greatest joys in life was making people laugh. He could find humor in almost any situation. Brian was never afraid to speak his mind, and he was fiercely loyal. He was a creative soul; he dabbled in stand-up comedy, wrote short stories, and was even an inspiring impressionist (forever working on his Christopher Walken). His many loves included movies (he watched his favorites over and over), golf, poker, football Sundays, grilling, and most of all, spending quality time with friends and family. Calling Hours will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Square), SOMERVILLE on Sunday, September 20th from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM with a Prayer Service lead by Father Paul Coughlin beginning at 4:00PM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. All attendees required to wear facial coverings, interior capacity is limited to 50 people at any given time. Attendees are asked to pay their respects to the family and exit to allow others to do the same. A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 21 at 12:00 PM at the First Parish Universalist Church of Arlington, with graveside service to follow. Due to capacity restrictions, attendance at the funeral service will be limited to close family and friends. Live streaming options will be provided to enable remote attendance. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made to Comedy Gives Back (https://www.comedygivesback.com/
), an organization committed to supporting comedians in need.