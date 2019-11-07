|
TURLEY, Brian Christian Of Melrose, November 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ann Marie (Brown) Turley. Loving father of Jennifer S. Rogers & her husband Mark of Virginia, Jason C.B. Turley of Brookline and Jessica E. George & her husband Rob of Saugus. Proud grandfather of Kirk, Maddy & Kate Rogers, Ryan & Aubree Turley and Annabella & Maximilian George. Caring brother of the late Thomas, Leo & David Turley. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 4:00-8:00PM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Memorial Service and interment will take place at a later date. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019