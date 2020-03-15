|
CLINTON, Brian Of Dedham and Portland, ME. Loving father of Jonathan, Amanda and Libby. Grandfather of Waylan and Natalie. Brother of Madeleine Spadea of Revere, Laurence Clinton and his wife Joyce of Marshfield, Daniel Clinton of Dedham, Timothy Clinton and his wife Carol of Scituate, Ann Aschiero and her husband Carl of Taunton, the late John and Joseph Clinton and Susan Eaton. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Thursday, March 19, from 4-8pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Funeral Services and interment private. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 16, 2020