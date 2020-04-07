Boston Globe Obituaries
BRIAN D. DASILVA

BRIAN D. DASILVA Obituary
DaSILVA, Brian D. Age 55, of Taunton, formerly of Canton, passed away April 6th at the Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston. He grew up in Canton and graduated from Canton High School Class of 1983. He worked for the laborers Local 223 in Dorchester. Beloved son of Donald and Catherine DaSilva of Canton. Brother of Christine McHugh and her husband Paul of Mansfield and Thomas DaSilva of Kirkland, WA. Longtime partner of Judy Bisio of Taunton. Uncle of Sean McHugh and his fiancée Candace Dornan of Mansfield and Lauren and Ryan McHugh of Mansfield. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Burial private. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the , 125 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020
