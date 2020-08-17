|
DOHERTY, Lt. Brian David B.F.D. (Fire Investigation Unit). In Dorchester, Savin Hill, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on August 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann Winifred (McDonough) Doherty. Loving father of Margaret Winifred Doherty, Nora Rosamond Doherty, and Gavin Ann Doherty, all of Dorchester. Son of the late Patrick A. and Jean J. (Gillespie) Doherty. Son-in-law of James McDonough of Dorchester and the late Claire (Hines) McDonough. Brother of Thomas Doherty of Spain, Jean Doherty and her companion Phillip Cooper of Dorchester, Carole and her husband William Harris of Squantum, Eileen and her husband Joseph Boyle of Dorchester, Mary Cahill of Foxboro, William Doherty and his wife Kim Kroeger of Quincy, and Martin Doherty of Maine. Brother-in-law of James and his wife Nancy McDonough of Abington, Paul and his wife Erin McDonough of Dorchester, Lisa and her husband William Smith of Braintree, and Steven McDonough and his partner Ali Bennett of Abington. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Brian also leaves many cousins in Doolin, Co. Clare, Ireland, and extended family in Nova Scotia. Brian was a member of the Boston Fire Department for 33 years, formerly serving on Ladder 7, Meetinghouse Hill, Huntington Ave., Cambridge St., and East Boston. He was a proud graduate of Don Bosco High School, Class of '76. He was a true "Jack of all trades." He especially enjoyed Irish music, bike rides, and walks on the beach. He loved hosting his many lifelong friends for his many house parties. But most of all, he loved being a devoted husband and father. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brian's memory may be made to the Daniel J. Marr Boys & Girls Club, 1135 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, MA 02125. A private Visitation, Funeral Mass, and interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will be held. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2020