|
|
FISKE, Brian Douglas Jr. Age 89, of Fremont, NH, formerly of Melrose & Boxford, MA, completed his earthly journey, peacefully, at home on February 5th. He was the son of the late Brian D. Fiske, Sr. and Elizabeth Moffat Fiske, brother of the late Sheila A. Deptula, and grandfather to the late Colby M. Dupray. Brian is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Judith Mills Fiske. Further family includes his grateful and loyal children Brian D., III, Keith A., Eric C., and Jennifer A. He adored and was proud of his loving grandchildren Brandon, Jessica, Johnathan, Alexandra, and Andrew Fiske, Colin Dupray and Liliana Amerson. They will forever admire their "Papa." He is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom were special to him. He was especially close to in-laws James & Joan LeBlanc, niece Denise, and daughter-in-law Stephanie Fiske. Born in Jamaica, Long Island, NY, he attended Dublin School in NH and was a graduate of Valley Forge Military Academy in Wayne, PA. He attended Keystone College until he left to proudly serve his country in the Army during the Korean War. Upon return, he worked with his father in A/C and refrigeration for years, later becoming the owner, operator of Melrose Ice Cream Co. for 35 years before retiring. Brian enjoyed staying physically fit for 25 years at the Danvers, MA, YMCA and then Exeter, NH, YMCA. The Summer and Winter Olympics kept him glued to the TV, especially gymnastics and figure skating. He also enjoyed reading and his computer. The family is especially grateful to the staff of the Rockingham VNA Hospice for the help and support with his care. Following cremation, there will be no Calling Hours or Funeral Service, to respect Brian's wishes. On May 20, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., a military honors Graveside Service will be held at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Rd., Boxford, MA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter in honor of Brian's love of animals.
View the online memorial for Brian Douglas Jr. FISKE
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020