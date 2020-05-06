Boston Globe Obituaries
BLAIR, Brian E. Age 58, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 4, 2020, at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. He was the beloved husband of Amy George Blair of Mansfield, MA; son of the late Edward N. and Kathleen L. (Lee) Blair; brother of Margot Blair of Holyoke, MA, Carolyn Hofford and her husband Michael of Scituate, MA and their children, Sadie and Owen, and Sheila Blair and her husband Brennan Jacoby of Hull, MA, son-in-law of Richard C. and Cheryl A George of Pittsfield, MA; and brother-in-law of Matthew R. George of Dalton, MA and his children, Sophie, Gracie, and Wyatt. To send an online condolence and view his full obituary, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Brian's memory may be made to and Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508-543-5471
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020
