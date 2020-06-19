Boston Globe Obituaries
HUSSEY, Brian E. Age 57, of Rockland, formerly of Hyde Park, died unexpectedly on June 7, 2020. Brian was the loving husband of Donna (DiRoma) and devoted father to Sean and Angelina, son of the late William F. and Rosemary E. (O'Gorman) Hussey. Also survived by his siblings Richard and his wife Betty Hussey of Billerica, William Hussey and his wife Deborah Kuhlman-Hussey of Marion, James Hussey and his wife Linda Romano of Sandwich, John Hussey and his wife Susan Hussey of Yarmouth and Norwood, Janet Kelleher (and her late husband John) of Nashua, New Hampshire, Mary Claire Scherber (and her late husband James) of Stoughton, and many nieces and nephews. Brian was a Boston Firefighter who retired due to job-related health issues. Longtime driver for Robbins Livery Service in Rockland. He will be remembered as a hardworking, devoted father who always put his family first. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
