Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marshall Donnelly Combs Funeral Home | Nashville Funeral Home
201 25th Ave North
Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 327-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for BRIAN NASH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRIAN EDE (NASHAWATY) NASH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRIAN EDE (NASHAWATY) NASH Obituary
NASH (NASHAWATY), Brian Ede Died of cancer on May 18, in his adopted hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. He was the son of Carolyn Ede Nashawaty and the late Arthur E. Nashawaty, and brother to Brenda and Arthur Jr. (Bud), all of Boston and Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts. Brian also is survived by his Godmother and uncle, Ernestine and Elias Ede, his aunt Mrs. William (Elaine) Cardillo, his aunt and uncle Evelyn (Leona) and Mark Maguire, his aunt Laurice Balara, Godchildren Andrea George Finch and Madeline Shell, and many other family members and friends. No Services are scheduled at this time. For Brian's complete obituary, please visit his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/brian.nash.967 or the website of the Marshall-Donnelly-Combs Funeral Home, NASHVILLE.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -