CONNOLLY, Brian F. Of South Boston and Wilmington, September 16, 2019. Loving son of the late John and Catherine (Stack) Connolly. Devoted brother of Mary of South Boston, Mark and his wife Kathleen of West Roxbury, Kevin of South Boston, Gerald and his wife Diane of Braintree and the late Margaret Connolly-Curran. Loving uncle of many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON on Thursday, September 19th from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston on Friday, September 20th at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Brian was a longtime employee of the MBTA and Hilton Hotels.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 19, 2019