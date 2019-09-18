Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for BRIAN CONNOLLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRIAN F. CONNOLLY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRIAN F. CONNOLLY Obituary
CONNOLLY, Brian F. Of South Boston and Wilmington, September 16, 2019. Loving son of the late John and Catherine (Stack) Connolly. Devoted brother of Mary of South Boston, Mark and his wife Kathleen of West Roxbury, Kevin of South Boston, Gerald and his wife Diane of Braintree and the late Margaret Connolly-Curran. Loving uncle of many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON on Thursday, September 19th from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston on Friday, September 20th at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Brian was a longtime employee of the MBTA and Hilton Hotels.

View the online memorial for Brian F. CONNOLLY
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now