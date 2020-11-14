FEENEY, Brian Age 60, of Andover, MA, passed away unexpectedly on November 12, 2020. He was born in Boston, MA, on September 11, 1960, son of the late John and Muriel Feeney, and is survived by his loving spouse of 38 years, Sandi L. Feeney, and his three children and their spouses: Brandi and Elijah Greenwood of North Andover, MA, Dwight and Ashley Feeney of Andover, MA and Stephanie and Michael Iozzo of Dedham, MA. Brian adored his six grandchildren: Ethan, Jack, Logan, James, Abigail and Lillian. He is also survived by his sister and her spouse: Gayle Feeney and Anne Marie Meehan of Lowell, MA. His boxer "Shenanigan" was his most loyal friend. Brian graduated from Assumption College in 1982 and then entered a successful career in the financial services industry and served in various capacities throughout New England. For the past 31 years he worked for Century Bank in Medford, MA and in 2006 became Executive Vice President/Head of Institutional Services for the bank, where he worked until his death. Brian had a heart of gold, always had a smile on his face, and the amount of love he had for his family and friends was immeasurable. He was an inspiration to many for everything he stood for and believed in. He was a die-hard Boston sports fan and would talk endlessly about his love for Tom Brady, Bobby Orr and Pedro Martinez. He was a running enthusiast, having completed the Boston Marathon on four occasions and some of his favorite family memories include running the annual Thanksgiving Day Feaster Five Road Race and the Step Up for Colleen Ritzer Road Race. Brian was beloved by his community and always found ways to give back to those in need. His neighbors, friends and family adored his love and passion for his beautiful garden which he considered his part-time job. Brian's sense of pride and spirit was embodied by his commitment to adorn his boxer statue in celebration of all things he loved. The family is offering public Calling Hours (socially distanced) on Monday, November 16, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Conte Funeral Home, 28 Florence Street, ANDOVER, MA. Memorial Service and Burial Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brian's name may be made to the Colleen E. Ritzer Memorial Scholarship, c/o ECCF, 175 Andover Street, Danvers, MA 01923, or to the Andover Youth Services, 40 Whittier Court, Andover, MA 01810. For online condolences, please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com View the online memorial for Brian FEENEY