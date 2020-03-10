|
|
BRADY, Brian G. "Red" March 8th, of Malden. Loving father of Brian Brady of Boston, Robert Brady of RI, Scott Brady of NH, Patrick Brady of IN, Kimberly Brady DiFiore of Dracut, and Kelly Brady of Dracut. Devoted brother of Arlene DiFabio of Malden, and the late Francis Brady, Jr., Barbara Daly, Rosie Benson, Brenda Sullivan, Jane Scoppa, and Sheila Brady. Proud grandfather of James, Nicole, Justin, Anthony, Geena, Joseph, Samantha, Brian, and Charlotte, and great-grandfather of Riley and Raegan. Former husband of Patricia (Wells) Brady of Malden. Funeral Services will be held at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Friday, March 13th, at 12 noon. Committal will be private. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, March 12th, from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Merrimack Valley Hospice, C/O Home Health Foundation, 360 Merrimack Street, Building 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020