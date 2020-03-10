Boston Globe Obituaries
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
BRIAN G. "RED" BRADY

BRIAN G. "RED" BRADY Obituary
BRADY, Brian G. "Red" March 8th, of Malden. Loving father of Brian Brady of Boston, Robert Brady of RI, Scott Brady of NH, Patrick Brady of IN, Kimberly Brady DiFiore of Dracut, and Kelly Brady of Dracut. Devoted brother of Arlene DiFabio of Malden, and the late Francis Brady, Jr., Barbara Daly, Rosie Benson, Brenda Sullivan, Jane Scoppa, and Sheila Brady. Proud grandfather of James, Nicole, Justin, Anthony, Geena, Joseph, Samantha, Brian, and Charlotte, and great-grandfather of Riley and Raegan. Former husband of Patricia (Wells) Brady of Malden. Funeral Services will be held at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Friday, March 13th, at 12 noon. Committal will be private. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, March 12th, from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Merrimack Valley Hospice, C/O Home Health Foundation, 360 Merrimack Street, Building 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020
