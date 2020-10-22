1/
BRIAN HICKEY
HICKEY, Brian Originally from Milton, Brian died at home in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, on October 15, age 69. Predeceased by parents Eugene and Marie (Concannon) Hickey, stepmother Joyce (Heaney) Hickey, brother Paul Hickey. Father of Martha Hickey and Brian F. Hickey of Amsterdam. Brother of Eugene Hickey and his wife Charlotte La Rocca, of Glastonbury Connecticut and Annelle Hickey Rowen and her husband Stephen Rowen of Dublin Ireland. Uncle of Bria, Ashling, Niall, and Conor Rowen and Francis Hickey. Services wer held in Amsterdam.

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
1 entry
October 22, 2020
Sharing in your sorrow and offering heartfelt sympathy.
A classmate of Brian’s
St. Paul’s School
Class of 1965
Maureen Sullivan Santoro
Classmate
