JENNINGS, Brian J. Of Arlington, formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed away on July 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Lorraine (Arey) Jennings. Devoted father of Brian Jennings, Jr. and his late wife Jaime of Dallas, TX, Michael Jennings and his wife Lindsey of Quincy. Loving grandfather of Kaiya, Jaileigh, and Patrick. Son of the late John and Mary Jennings. Brother of Joan Cushman (Robert), John J. Jennings, III (Maureen), Katherine Jennings, Timothy Jennings (Patricia Mullen), James Jennings, Sarah Jennings, Amy Glasser (Shane), and the late Maura Heafey. Son-in-law of the late Kenneth (BPD) and Mary Arey. Brother-in-law of Kenneth (Diane) Arey, Eileen (Spike) Lawless, Carole (Jack) Pessotti, and Marlene (Denis) Scanlon. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Active member of AA. Visiting Hours from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, on Friday, July 10th, from 4-8pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Pulmonary Division Operating Fund at Boston Children's Hospital, in memory of Brian J. Jennings. Contributions can be made at bostonchildrens.org/givenow Or mail checks, payable to Boston Children's Hospital, to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. Please include Brian J. Jennings in the memo line. Funeral Home handicapped accessible. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2020