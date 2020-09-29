1/1
BRIAN J. MORONEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BRIAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORONEY, Brian J. Suddenly in Middleboro, formerly of Dedham and Brookline on September 26, 2020. Husband of Kimberly (Shattuck). Father of Farrell Moroney and her son Brayson of Bellingham. Son of Elizabeth "Bette" (Walsh) Moroney and her husband Gerald Rumson of Taunton and the late Robert Moroney and his surviving wife Raquel of Puerto Rico. Brother of Lynne Athanasiou and her husband Trifon of Easton. Uncle of Marissa Bertoli and her husband Paul of Marshfield, Lindsey Athanasiou of Salem and Taylor Athanasiou of Quincy. Also survived by his uncle Frank Moroney and wife Eileen of Brookline, aunt Barbara Moroney of Marshfield and many cousins and friends. Visiting hours will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE on Thursday from 3:00 – 7:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday morning in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline at 10:30. (COVID-19 guidelines must be followed at both the funeral home and church.) In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Brian may be made to the Granada House, 70 Adamson St., Allston, MA. 02134.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
6172777652
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved