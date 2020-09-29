MORONEY, Brian J. Suddenly in Middleboro, formerly of Dedham and Brookline on September 26, 2020. Husband of Kimberly (Shattuck). Father of Farrell Moroney and her son Brayson of Bellingham. Son of Elizabeth "Bette" (Walsh) Moroney and her husband Gerald Rumson of Taunton and the late Robert Moroney and his surviving wife Raquel of Puerto Rico. Brother of Lynne Athanasiou and her husband Trifon of Easton. Uncle of Marissa Bertoli and her husband Paul of Marshfield, Lindsey Athanasiou of Salem and Taylor Athanasiou of Quincy. Also survived by his uncle Frank Moroney and wife Eileen of Brookline, aunt Barbara Moroney of Marshfield and many cousins and friends. Visiting hours will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE on Thursday from 3:00 – 7:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday morning in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline at 10:30. (COVID-19 guidelines must be followed at both the funeral home and church.) In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Brian may be made to the Granada House, 70 Adamson St., Allston, MA. 02134.





