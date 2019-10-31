|
PARSONS, Brian James Of Norwood, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the age of 45. Brian lost his battle to the disease of drug addiction. He leaves his wife Elizabeth "Tizzy" Upsher-Parsons and her son, Drey Upsher-Ober. Beloved son of Robert and Jeannine (Alexander) Parsons of Norwood. Brother of Kim Busa and her husband Stephen, Robyn Currier and her husband Joe and Scott Parsons and his wife Bridget. Uncle of Nick Busa, Sam Busa, Joey Busa, George Currier, Bobby Currier, James Currier and Sophie Busa. A Celebration of his Life followed by a reception will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019, 2:00pm at the Grace Episcopal Church, 150 Chapel Street, Norwood, MA 02062. At the request of the family burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Plymouth House, 446 Main St., Plymouth, MA 03264 or to The Family Restored, 17 Bishop St., Suite 202, Portland, ME 04103. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019