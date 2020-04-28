|
|
SHEA, Brian James Passed away on April 25th, 2020 at his home in Amesbury after a heroic battle with cancer. Brian is survived by his loving wife, Lisa O'Connell Shea, his children, Celia Shea of East Boston and Harry Shea and his future wife Katrina Kalton of Salem; his brother Chris Shea and his wife Suzanne Shea of Stuart, Florida; his sisters, Maureen Shea of Boston; Sheila Colahan and her husband Steve of Beverly; his sister-in-law, Cindy Shea of Beverly. Brian was predeceased by his brother Greg Shea of Beverly. Brian leaves a huge loving extended family and friends too many to count. Brian was born and raised in Beverly, MA on March 11th, 1953 to Marianne and Jim Shea. He loved sports, played football and lacrosse for Beverly High and played in the Agganis Game his senior year. He graduated from UMass in 1975 and was a proud and active alumnus. Brian had a successful and wide-ranging career. He was the epitome of work hard, play hard and believed the golf course, not the boardroom, was the best place to close a deal. They say the true measure of a man is in the lives they touch. Brian touched everyone he met. He had the uncanny ability to get to know people - really know and care about them. He liked to make people feel comfortable and was always looking to do whatever he could to help those around him enjoy life. Those who knew him can attest to his "check in" phone calls, which were often and lengthy. Brian was a proud man and liked to brag, but not about himself, about the ones he loved. He was extremely proud of the accomplishments of those around him and he wasn't afraid to tell you about it. Brian was an avid golfer. He loved the social aspect most, enjoyed the competition, and found the game humbling. On and off the course, he was most at ease with a club in hand. Brian had a love for newspapers which started with his father, Jim Shea who was the editor of the Salem Evening News in the 60's and 70's. He started every day with 2 or 3 papers, and had very a deep understanding and strong opinions of what was going on at the local, national and global level. Brian had a passion for food. Those who have dined with him over the years knew he had a habit of large restaurant or takeout orders. In addition to multiple appetizers, Brian loved ordering an entree (or 2) "for the table." It's normally a cliché to say that someone was larger than life, but Brian truly was. He loved his huge family, his wonderful friends, golf, Plaice Cove, his career, newspapers, sports, politics, music, food, red wine, his dock, long walks, his errands, the fishing trip, President's weekend and the ocean. He will be missed. Brian's family would like to thank the staff of Brigham and Womens, Spaulding Rehab, Dana Farber and Mass General for their outstanding compassion and care. Visiting Hours: The arrangements are by the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main Street, HAVERHILL. In lieu of flowers, The Brian Shea Scholarship Fund is being established for UMass Amherst students. For more info, contact [email protected] Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or www.comeaufuneral.com
View the online memorial for Brian James SHEA
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2020