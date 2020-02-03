|
|
HEBNER, Brian John Retired Norwood Firefighter, a lifelong resident of Norwood, passed away on February 3, 2020 at the age of 76. Devoted father of Stephen John Hebner and his fianc?e Marcia Cole of Norwood and David Robert Hebner of Norwood. Husband of the late Janet Jo (Larsen) Hebner. Brother of William Hebner of ME, Robert Hebner of Norwood and Richard and Dennis Hebner, both of Walpole. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Brian was a longtime employee for Norwood Moving and Storage, Co. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10am at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., Norwood, MA. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood. US Navy Vietnam Veteran. Kraw-KornackFuneralHome.com
Family Owned and Operated
781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020