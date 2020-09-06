1/1
BRIAN JOSEPH KELLEY
KELLEY, Brian Joseph Of Newton, formerly of Needham, passed away suddenly on September 3, 2020. He was the beloved husband for 41 years of Anne Marie (Kenney) Kelley; the loving father of Virginia Kelley of Newton, Jacqueline Kelley-Jones of Watertown, and Gregory Kelley of Princeton, NJ; dear grandfather of Ryan Jones; and brother of Paul, Robert, and John Kelley. He will always be remembered as a deeply loyal and loving father and husband. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 10 at 12 noon in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Newtonville, followed by interment in Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. Visiting hours are Wednesday from 5-7 PM in the Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre St., NEWTON CORNER. Proper precautions must be followed regarding social distancing and all attendees must wear face coverings. A donation, in lieu of flowers, in Brian's name to Catholic Charities Immigration Legal Services, 275 W. Broadway, Boston, MA 02127 would be appreciated. To share a memory of Brian or send a note of condolence, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034


MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
SEP
10
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
Funeral services provided by
Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
465 Centre St
Newton, MA 02458
617-244-2034
