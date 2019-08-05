Boston Globe Obituaries
Graham Funeral Home
3 Arlington Rd.
Woburn, MA 01801
781-933-1324
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
3 Arlington Rd.
Woburn, MA 01801
BRIAN K. ROBERTSON

ROBERTSON, Brian K. Of Woburn, formerly of Charlestown, Aug. 2. Age 53. Son of Patricia A. (Leason) Robertson of Clinton, MA, and the late James Robertson. Father of the late Brian A. Robertson. Brother of Raymond Robertson of Clinton, and Linda McGee and her husband Joseph McGee, Jr. of Quincy. Preceded in death by his son Brian's mother, the late Allison J. Ek. Uncle of Joseph McGee, III, Brendan McGee, Patrick McGee, and Aiden McGee; and Brian is further survived by his lifelong best friend, Mike Santangelo of Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be at the Graham Funeral Home, 3 Arlington Rd. (cor. of Pleasant St.), WOBURN, on Thursday, Aug. 8 from 3-7 pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Canavan Foundation, 600 West 111th St., Ste. 8-A, New York, NY 10024 (www.canavanfoundation.org). Late owner, B R Mechanical, Woburn. www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019
