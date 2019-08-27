Boston Globe Obituaries
BRIAN L. CONRY Obituary
CONRY, Brian L. Of Dedham, formerly of Brookline, the time had come his sparkle dimmed he passed peacefully on August 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Linda Farrell-Conry. Proud father of Shannon Conry and her husband Wilmon Chipman of Watertown and Scott Conry of CA. Adored pop of Oscar, Tallulah, Grayson, Quinn and Briana. Admired stepfather of Brandon Campbell and his wife Yardi. Devoted son of the late Charles A. and Irene (Malley) Conry. Dear brother of Arlene Curtin, Charlotte Seaman, Midge Forsythe, KC Hess, Mark Conry and the late Chuck Conry, PFC Dennis J. Conry, USMC KIA Vitenam, Michael and Kevin Conry. Also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, Friday morning at 9:10 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline at 10:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours Thursday from 4:00 – 8:00. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Retired Firefighter Brookline Fire Dept., Brookline Lodge of Elks # 886 and former 3 term member Brookline School Committee. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Tippet Hospice House, 920 South St., Needham, MA. 02492.
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
