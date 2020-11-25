BRUCE, Brian M. Age 73, of New Orleans, LA, formerly of Marion, MA, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020.
He was the son of the late W. Robert Bruce and Marie P. (Fleming) Bruce, and the beloved husband of the late Michelle Bass. Cherished brother of Robert W. Bruce of Easton, MA, and Jane Bruce Routt of Temescal Valley, CA. Brian was preceded in death by his loving uncle Albert Seghezzi. Brian is survived by his devoted aunt Mary Seghezzi, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was a graduate of the Old Rochester Regional High School in Mattapoisett, MA and attended Franklin Pierce University.
Brian was a US Army veteran and served in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive in 1967. Following his military service, Brian began a long career in maritime services, principally in the port of New Orleans for Biehl and Co.
Brian and Michelle lived for many years in the Algiers Point neighborhood of New Orleans and were both active in Mardi Gras activities, ASPCA, and the American Cancer Society
. Brian and Michelle enjoyed cooking, gardening, and travel and will be remembered as gracious and entertaining hosts. Always a smile and a laugh, Brian will be greatly missed by his many friends in New Orleans. He was also a proud member of the ACLU.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, memorials will be held privately. Donations may be made in Brian's memory to the Disabled American Veterans
(DAV
) of America.
"Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand."
Arrangements by Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home, 3827 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119. Condolences may be left at www.schoenfh.com