SULLIVAN, Brian M. Lifelong resident of Cambridge, passed on December 24th, 2019. Loving father of Myles and Nolan Sullivan. Beloved son of Lawrence Sullivan and Leda (Lehoux) of Cambridge. Devoted brother of Lawrence of Chelsea, Edward and his wife Leticia of NV, Claire Spry and her late husband James of N. Reading, Paul of Chelsea, and Kathy McNelley and her husband Bill of Middleton. Dear uncle of Lindsay Reading, Kristina and Ryan Sullivan, and Matthew and Nathan Spry. Brian is survived by his former wife Carol (Dahl) and many loyal friends, and a friend of Bill W. Visiting Hours will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE on Wednesday, January 1st from 3-7PM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. John's Church, 2254 Mass Ave., Cambridge on Thursday, January 2nd at 11AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial to follow in Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brian's name may be made to Neurofibromatosis Northeast, 9 Bedford Street, Burlington, MA 01803. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019