McCARRON, Brian Age 63, of Peabody, formerly of Somerville where he was born and raised, passed away at Mass General Hospital in Boston on June 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of Marie (Miceli) and the late Daniel J. McCarron. Loving brother of James McCarron and his wife Nancy of Everett, Janice Peltomaa and her husband Roy of Ohio, Brenda Santini and her husband Mark of Woburn, Daniel M. McCarron and his wife Christine of Cohasset. Dear uncle of Dina, Jimmy, Bo, Kellie, Alanna, Shelby, Analise, Quentin, Ian, Hayes, and Patrick. Great-uncle of Brendan. Also lovingly survived by Renee Paone. Brian was a lover of cars and animals. He cherished his family and was dearly loved by them. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Brian's name to Massachusetts General Hospital at giving.massgeneral.org For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020