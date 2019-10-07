|
McDONNELL, Brian Of Wrentham, formerly of Readville, passed on October 6th, at the age of 60. Loving son of the late H. Kenneth and H. Virginia McDonnell. Devoted brother of Kenneth J. and his wife Pam of West Roxbury, Marcia McDonnell of Canton, Robert and his wife Barbara of Harwich, and the late Janet Taylor, Paul and his surviving wife Diane, and Virginia Lambert. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, friends and all the residents and staff at the Wrentham Developmental Center. Funeral from the Alexander F. Thomas and Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common St., WALPOLE, Wednesday morning from 10-11, followed by a Service at the Funeral Home at 11. Relatives and friends invited. Interment will be private at family's request. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Alexander F. Thomas & Sons FH
Walpole 508-668-0154
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019