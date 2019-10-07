Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home
45 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
(508) 668-0154
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home
45 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home
45 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BRIAN MCDONNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRIAN MCDONNELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRIAN MCDONNELL Obituary
McDONNELL, Brian Of Wrentham, formerly of Readville, passed on October 6th, at the age of 60. Loving son of the late H. Kenneth and H. Virginia McDonnell. Devoted brother of Kenneth J. and his wife Pam of West Roxbury, Marcia McDonnell of Canton, Robert and his wife Barbara of Harwich, and the late Janet Taylor, Paul and his surviving wife Diane, and Virginia Lambert. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, friends and all the residents and staff at the Wrentham Developmental Center. Funeral from the Alexander F. Thomas and Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common St., WALPOLE, Wednesday morning from 10-11, followed by a Service at the Funeral Home at 11. Relatives and friends invited. Interment will be private at family's request. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Alexander F. Thomas & Sons FH

Walpole 508-668-0154
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now