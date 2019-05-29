|
MORRIS, Brian Born May 20,1954 to the late Joan Ella Morris and George Fitzgerald Morris. Attended the Cambridge Latin High School and became a healthcare professional and businessman. Sadly on May 18, 2019, our beloved Brian lost his battle after a long illness. Survived by Steven Allen Morris and niece Myntah; his sister Vicki Lynn Morris and nephew Corey and his closest childhood friends Christine DiAndrea and Carla Outerbridge-Wren. May he rest in peace. Services to be held later.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2019