COSTELLO, Brian P. Of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on October 16th, at the age of 72. Beloved husband of the late Carolyn (Kespert). Devoted father of Linda Kelly and her husband Tim of Union, NJ and Brian T. Costello and his wife Sarah Kenney of Hyde Park. Cherished brother of the late Thomas and Katherine Costello. Loving "Papa" of Tarrah, Brigid, James Catriona, and also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, Tuesday morning at 9, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park at 10. Visiting Hours Monday evening from 4-7. Relatives and friends invited. Interment will be private at families request. Brian was a proud local 17 sheet metal union worker, a Navy veteran, and past commodore of Port Norfolk Yacht Club. Please remember Brian fondly and never ruin a good story with a fact. For directions and guestbook please visit
Thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 18, 2019