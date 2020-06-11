Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
BRIAN P. RABBITT

BRIAN P. RABBITT Obituary
RABBITT, Brian P. Of Medford, June 9th. Beloved husband of Cynthia J. "Cindy" D'Angeli. Devoted father of Stephen Douglas and Sean Bartholomew. Also survived by three grandchildren. Dear brother of John Rabbitt and his wife, Patricia, and James Rabbitt and his wife, Cheryl. Proud uncle of Joseph Rabbit, James Rabbitt and Kristin Cardone. Loving great-uncle of Giuliana. Devoted son of the late John J. "Jack' and Patricia A. (Gearaghty) Rabbitt.

Funeral Services for Brian will be held privately. Brian was a long-time employee of the City of Medford Water Department. In lieu of flowers, please honor Brian's memory by making a contribution to the Granara-Skerry Trust, P.O. Box 1047, Medford, MA 02155, to help combat pancreatic cancer. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Funeral Home

(781) 396-9200
Published in The Boston Globe on June 12, 2020
