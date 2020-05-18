|
|
SANDFORD, Brian P. Age 85, passed away on April 21, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. He was a resident of The Commons in Lincoln, MA and previously a 48-year resident of Concord, MA. He was born July 13, 1934 in Raetihi, New Zealand to Herbert Douglas Sandford and Bertha Elizabeth Sandford (Kelly). He earned a first-class honors degree in physics and a master's from the Victoria University of Wellington, in New Zealand. His first job was with the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research office in New Zealand, beginning his interest in aurora. And in 1959, he led a team studying aurora at Scott Base in Antarctica for 14 months. Brian married Jean Low in New Zealand in April 1963 and they had two children. In 1968, the family moved to Concord, MA after Brian accepted a position with the AF Geophysics Laboratory at Hanscom AFB, Bedford, MA, to guide a program to acquire a worldwide set of visible and infra-red optical aurora and airglow data for the Air Force. He also represented the U.S. as a NATO scientist. Brian is survived by (Alison) Jean Sandford his wife of 57 years, of Lincoln, MA; his son Mark Sandford, daughter-in-law Kristin, and grandsons Douglas and Andrew of Mission Viejo, CA; and his daughter Judy Sandford of Irvington, NY. He was predeceased by his older brother Neil 2013 and younger brother Keith in 2020. A Celebration of Life will be announced when circumstances follow. Gifts in Brian's memory may be made to Emerson Hospital, 133 ORNAC, Concord, MA 01742 www.emersonhospital.org To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.concordfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020